OGH doctors perform two kidney transplants in a day

November 08, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors at the Osmania General Hospital successfully performed two consecutive kidney transplants on November 2, offering a new lease on life to the recipients.

The recipients, identified as Katta Bhagyamma, a 52-year-old woman hailing from Theratpalli in Nalgonda district, and Afsha Ruhi, a 37-year-old resident of Hafiz Baba Nagar in Hyderabad, are both on their way to recovery after the cadaveric transplant, as reported by the hospital administration on the fifth day post-surgery.

B. Nagendar, hospital superintendent, congratulated the team of doctors involved in these complex procedures. These teams represented the departments of urology, nephrology, anaesthesia, included an entire assembly of doctors, nursing staff, paramedics, and support personnel who played pivotal roles in ensuring the success of these procedures.

“This achievement not only showcases the skill and dedication of the hospital’s medical professionals but also reinforces Osmania General Hospital’s status as an apex hospital in the State,” shared Dr Nagendar.

