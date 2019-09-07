OGH complaint against ‘fake’ message

Osmania General Hospital (OGH) superintendent lodged a police complaint and requested an inquiry into the issue of a message claiming that medicines for dengue were being sold at ₹375 at OGH and Gandhi Hospital. Afzalgunj police have launched an investigation into the matter.

The fake message, circulated in social media platforms, urged people to share it more. Six landline and two mobile phone numbers too were mentioned in it.

OGH superintendent Dr. B Nagender alleged that a few private medical shop owners were spreading the fake message and misleading people.

“A medicine for dengue is not invented yet. Only symptomatic treatment is provided to those suffering from the disease. I urge people not to believe the message. All forms of treatment is provided free of cost at OGH. I lodged a complaint with the police requesting action against those spreading such fake messages,” he said, adding that the phone numbers are of medical shops beside the hospital.

Afzalgunj inspector P. Gyanender Reddy said that they spoke to the shop owners, whose numbers were mentioned, but they refused to have sent the messages. “The three other numbers are not working. A case is not registered yet. We will inquire further,” he said, adding that the issue would be dealt with senior officials.