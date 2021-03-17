OGH arranges beds for gastro-hit students

At least 70 students suffered from gastroenteritis

Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) Osmania Medical College students submitted a representation to Osmania General Hospital’s superintendent B Nagender on Wednesday requesting him to admit the college students who suffered from gastroenteritis. The hospitals superintendent said that beds were arranged for the students.

The junior doctors said that at least 70 students suffered from the condition and they were admitted to Gandhi Hospital and Fever Hospital. Officials said that the OMC students were not admitted at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) as sufficient beds were not available there.

TJUDAs stated in the representation that it was painful to know OGH was facing difficulty in serving its own students.