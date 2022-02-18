OG Kush, LSD blots seized in Mehdipatnam

Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department team has seized 5 LSD blots, 90 grams ganja, one gram of OG Kush, and an ecstasy pill in searches conducted in Hyderabad on Tuesday night. The department’s Task Force personnel said that seizure of OG Kush in the city is rare.

“One gram of OG Kush costs around ₹1,000,” said B Praveen, Inspector, State Task Force (Excise). He and his team seized the narcotics.

Based on a tip off, they conducted searches at Reliance Kohinoor Apartment in Mehdipatnam and seized five LSD blots from Arbaaz. Eighty grams of ganja was recovered from one Mubbasir Ahmed, who too lives in the same apartment.

The Excise personnel said that Mubbasir told them that a person by name Shoib Khan placed an order for ganja, LSD blots, through dark web. Based on this information, they searched the flat where Shoib lives and seized one ecstasy pill, one gram of OG Kush, 10 grams of dry ganja. He has absconded.