GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

OFICCI submits memorandum to OBC Parliamentary panel 

Published - October 25, 2024 01:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The OBC Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (OFICCI) submitted a representation to the OBC Parliamentary Committee appealing for support and preferential treatment for OBC entrepreneurs in public procurement, financial access and industrial allotment.

Founder and chairman Rama Moan Manamasa, through the representation submitted to the Committee chairman Ganesh Singh, urged the Committee to recommend measures for preferential treatment or quotas for OBC-owned MSMEs on Government e-Marketplace (GeM) similar to the provisions for SC/ST entrepreneurs to ensure fair competition and equitable access to government contracts.

Others suggestions made by OFICCI to the Committee include directions to banks for prioritising OBC entrepreneurs in sanctioning CGTMSE loans, providing them collateral free credit as well as recommending guidelines to banks for prioritising lending to OBC-owned MSMEs along with lower interest rates to facilitate their growth and reduce financial stress and a reservation of at least 15% of industrial plots in all central and state industrial parks for OBC entrepreneurs.

The Federation also wanted a white paper on OBC entrepreneur’s current share in public procurement, bank lending and MSME schemes, OFICCI said in a release.

Published - October 25, 2024 01:45 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.