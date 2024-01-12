Officials violating protocol: BRS MLA

January 12, 2024 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

BRS MLA from Sangareddy Chinta Prabhakar has complained to Speaker of the Legislative Assembly G. Prasad Kumar that officials of various departments in his constituency have been violating protocol in official programmes and functions.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker, Mr. Prabhakar brought to the former’s notice that at an official event organised in Sangareddy on Wednesday for distribution of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques, he and the officials concerned were available at the venue at the scheduled time but officials did not commence the programme and were waiting for the arrival of District Congress Committee president T. Nirmala Reddy, wife of T. Jayaprakash (Jagga) Reddy, who lost the recent Assembly election.

A long delay in the commencement of the programme made him leave the venue as he was scheduled to attend another programme. Mr. Prabhakar stated that this was not the only case but similar incidents were taking place across the State, as the officials were indulging in violation of protocol by giving prominence to Congress leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

He requested the Speaker to instruct the authorities concerned to take appropriate action to maintain the integrity of the system of governance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.