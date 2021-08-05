Officials use persuasion to get villages under Mallannasagar vacated

Oustees get accommodated in Mutrajpally notwithstanding ongoing court cases

Finally, all the villages under Mallannasagar are getting vacated. Even those who are fighting cases against the government for compensation under Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act – 2013 (LA Act – 2013) are cooperating with the government to vacate the village. Even on Thursday some of the oustees vacated Vemulaghat and other villages.

The officials, particularly Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy, were successful in convincing them to vacate villages. He had held discussions with them, which continued into late hours. All the pending cheques to the oustees are being cleared within in no time, according to sources. Those who sought houses are being accommodated in the double bedroom houses already constructed in the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Colony at Mutrajpally. On the other hand it is being left to the families of the oustees to build a house in the 250 square yard plot and ₹5 lakh provided as part of the R&R package by the government.

This was almost a face saving formula for both the government and officials. Officials need not bring police force along with transport vehicles, like in the case of Kondapochamma reservoir where oustees were evacuated from the villages in the midnight, and oustees get ample time to settle in their new accommodations. Now also the government has been providing the transport vehicles. It was stated that all these villages will be vacated by August 9, the first day of entering Sravana, the fifth month as per Telugu almanac.

“There is a gentleman’s agreement between the officials and oustees. We will be provided with accommodation in the R&R colony. At the same time the cases that are being fought in the court for compensation as per LA Act - 2013 in the court will continue and the judiciary will decide on the case. We may abide by the judgement or we may fight the case at next level depending on the situation. Many of the oustees are leaving the villages with satisfaction, tinged with sadness of leaving their native place,” commented an oustee on condition of anonymity.