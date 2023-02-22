Officials told to take steps to curb dog menace

February 22, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, on Wednesday, directed officials to pay extra attention in controlling stray dog menace in GHMC limits, and asked them to prepare an action plan on war footing.

Addressing a high-level meeting in his chambers with attendance from GHMC officials and veterinary officers, Mr. Kumar directed the officials to take up Animal Birth Control operations forthwith. He asked them to arrange for water points in various localities and colonies.

Municipal authorities have been directed to restrict hotels, restaurants, function halls, and meat centres in the limits, from dumping waste on streets.

Briefing Mr. Kumar about the measures being taken, GHMC officials informed that the number of stray dogs have been brought down to 5.5 lakh from 8.5 lakh in 2011. The Special CS suggested awareness programmes for students in government and private schools in the city, about pet dogs, and control measures with the help of Slum Development Federations, Town Development Federations and Resident and Colony Welfare Associations within city limits and neighbouring municipalities.

He advised officials to prepare a separate mobile app for registration of pets in localities under city limits. Steps should be taken to register complaints through My GHMC App or GHMC control room. He directed the officials to develop a mobile app soon to identify the number of pet dogs in city and surrounding municipalities for identity cards.

He said that areas where most of the cases are registered should be identified and immediate action should be taken. The authorities have been directed to move veterinary teams in such areas and take appropriate measures.

MA&UD secretary Sudarshan Reddy, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, and Municipal Administration director Satyanarayana participated in the meeting.