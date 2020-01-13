Officials told to prepare ATRs on NGT guidelines

The State government has focused its attention on preparation of action taken reports on the directives issued by the National Green Tribunal.

These reports should be prepared before January 31 for submission to the Tribunal. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has accordingly directed the officials to prepare reports relating to implementation of solid waste management, bio-medical waste rules, polluted river stretches and district environment plans.

Reviewing, issues that would come up at the NGT, with senior officials on Monday, the Chief Secretary directed the officials concerned to incorporate steps taken so far on these aspects and the progress achieved in the State. Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar informed the participants about the steps that were being taken to implement the Time Line Action Plan as mandated by the NGT guidelines.

Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Vikas Raj explained about the sanitation works launched at the grass root level as also the steps that had been taken for effective collection of solid and liquid wastes in the gram panchayats. TSIIC managing director Venkata Narasimha Reddy, Animal Husbandry Department Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Pollution Control Board Member Secretary Neetu Prasad were among other who attended the meeting.