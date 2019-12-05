Officials told to identify ‘Giri Vikasam’ beneficiaries

Integrated Tribal Development Agency, Bhadrachalam, Project Officer, V P Gautham, has asked the officials to expedite the process of identification of beneficiaries under the Giri Vikasam scheme meant for development of lands belonging to small and marginal tribal farmers into cultivable lands thereby enabling them earn sustainable farm income.

Mr. Gautham held a review meeting with the officials concerned here on Thursday to finalise the modalities for effective implementation of the scheme in the district.

The government has already sanctioned ₹ 11.99 crore to Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and ₹ 3 crore to Khammam district for the development of lands of eligible tribal farmers under the scheme in both the districts for 2019-2020 financial year, sources said.

The scheme envisages drilling of borewells/tubewells, setting up of motor pumpsets and providing three-phase electricity for farming in the developed lands, sources added.

Addressing the meeting, Mr Gautham urged the mandal-level officials to identify the tribal villages without three-phase power supply so as to ensure requisite electricity supply to the beneficiaries residing in such villages under the scheme. The elected representatives of the local bodies concerned should be made active partners in the campaign to create wide awareness on Giri Vikasam scheme among tribal farmers to achieve the desired objectives, he said.

District Rural Development Agency, Khammam, Project Director, Indumathi, Superintending Engineer, NPDCL, Khammam Circle, Ramesh, and others were present.