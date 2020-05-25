Telangana

Officials told to help draw up crop plans at village level

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar flanked by District Collector R. V. Karnan and M.P Nama Nageswara Rao at the district level meeting on cropping plan for vaanakalam season in Khammam on Monday.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar flanked by District Collector R. V. Karnan and M.P Nama Nageswara Rao at the district level meeting on cropping plan for vaanakalam season in Khammam on Monday.   | Photo Credit: G_N_RAO

Farmers urged to strictly follow government advice on cropping pattern

Asserting that the State government was creating an enabling environment for making farming remunerative, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar called upon the farmers to strictly follow the cropping pattern of growing crops based on market demand and boosting their farm income.

Crop plans should be formulated at the village level as prescribed by the State government to enhance farm productivity and fetch better income for farmers, he said.

He was addressing a district-level meeting held under the aegis of Collector R. V. Karnan to deliberate on the crop plan for the coming monsoon season here on Monday.

Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, several elected public representatives, members of Rythu Bandhu Samithis and officials concerned were present.

The agriculture extension officers, field staff of the allied departments and volunteers of the Rythu Bandhu Samithis should work as a cohesive force to motivate farmers cultivate those crops having demand in the market as suggested by the government, he said.

Fine variety rice

Farmers should be encouraged to cultivate paddy of ‘Sanna’ variety, red gram and cotton crops besides vegetables in the ensuing crop season. They should be dissuaded from growing maize during vaanakalam (kharif) to avoid losses, he suggested.

Agriculture department’s crop plan for kharif-2020 envisages sowing various crops on about 3,14,420 acres. As per the plan, paddy will be grown on 2,30,000 acres, red gram on 10,000 acres, green gram on 22,000 acres, black gram on 320 acres, groundnut on 850 acres, chilli on 51,150 acres, and jowar on 100 acres.

Mr. Nama Nageswara Rao said the prudent crop planning and the better farming practices as envisioned by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the new agricultural policy will help reduce losses in agriculture and make farming productive and profitable.

The proactive measures coupled with the multi-level interventions such as 24x7 free power supply to farm sector, Rythu Bandhu investment support and massive expansion of irrigation facilities will prove a boon for the farm sector, he noted.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 8:43:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/officials-told-to-help-draw-up-crop-plans-at-village-level/article31672949.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY