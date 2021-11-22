Officials told to get cracking on TS Health Profile pilot

HYDERABAD

Health, demographic details of Mulugu, Rajanna-Sircilla residents to be collected

A deadline has been set for the launch of Telangana Health Profile on pilot basis in Mulugu and Rajanna-Sircilla district. Health Minister T. Harish Rao, who held a meeting with senior officials of the department on Monday, has instructed them to launch the project in the first week of December.

Health details, including blood pressure readings, sugar levels, weight, diseases, etc., of every person in the two districts would be collected for profiling. Aadhaar number and demographic details will also be gathered. Health teams will go door to door for the purpose.

The officials informed Mr Harish Rao that the details collected will be used to assess risk to health, which will lead to detection of people at high risk. Thereafter, required medical services will be provided to them.

Digital storage

Health information of people who undergo tests would be stored in digital form in a cloud. The Minister said that steps have to be taken so that the health information can be assessed through the cloud storage when a person visits hospitals, or if someone who meets with an accident is in need of urgent medical attention.

Mr Harish Rao said foolproof information will help understand if a health ailment or complication is being reported extensively in any part of the State, the kind of medical services needed in a region, and the requirement of medicines, specialist doctors and medical devices.

Sharing Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s thoughts, he said that health programmes can be implemented efficiently based on information drawn through the Health Profile.

A committee comprising Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Vakati Karuna, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister T. Gangadhar and Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao would visit Mulugu and Rajanna-Sircilla. They will hold meetings with the respective collectors and District Medical and Health Officers as part of preparations for the project.