Officials told to gear up to tackle flood situation at Bhadrachalam

Focus should be on avoiding loss of life and property, says Chief Secretary

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has exhorted the Bhadrachalam district administration to be geared up to tackle the situation effectively even if the water level reached 80 ft.

Steps should be taken to evacuate people living in the low-lying areas and areas which were likely to get inundated to special camps. Ten NDRF teams, five teams from the Army and rescue team from Singareni Collieries Company Limited were dispatched to Bhadrachalam for taking up rescue and relief operations.

The Chief Secretary reiterated that the focus should be on ensuring that there was no loss of life and measures should be taken to see that there was no major loss to property because of the flood. He directed the Bhadrachalam District Collector to take necessary steps to provide basic amenities in all the relief camps.

Stating that an Air Force helicopter and NDRF teams would reach Bhadrachalam on Friday night, he said four revenue divisional officers had been appointed to support the district administration in the relief and rescue operations. Boats, buses and trucks were also being dispatched to Bhadrachalam as part of rescue and relief operations.

The Chief Secretary gave the instructions during a teleconference with Bhadrachalam District Collector and Superintendent of Police for taking stock of relief and rehabilitation measures in the district which had seen significant rise in the Godavari water level. Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar who is stationed in Bhadrachalam to supervise the relief works thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for providing timely support of men and material.

He said the NDRF, Army and Singareni and other rescue teams dispatched to the district would effectively deliver their services if they were stationed at Bhadrachalam and Kothagudem towns. Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy informed that senior police officials had been entrusted the job of coordinating and monitoring relief and rescue operations.

Disaster Management Secretary Rahul Bojja, Panchayat Raj Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and other senior officials were present during the teleconference.