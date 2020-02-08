Officials told to gear up for smooth conduct of Inter exams

The State government has exhorted the officials of the Board of Intermediate Education and the district Collectors to be geared up for the smooth conduct of Intermediate public examinations.

Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy, accompanied by Education Special Chief Secretary Chitra Ramachandran, held a video conference with the officials concerned to review the preparedness of the administration for conducting the examinations to be held between March 4 and 21. In all, 9.65 lakh students are expected to take the examinations being held in 1,339 centres and they would be manned by 24,750 invigilators.

The BIE had decided to deploy 200 sitting and 50 flying squads to monitor the conduct of the examinations. The practical examinations are already underway and the district Collectors should take steps for the effective conduct of examinations for the theory papers. The government had also decided to set up a control room with telephone numbers 040-24601010/24732369 (fax no.: 040-24655027) for receiving complaints, if any.

She wanted the Collectors to review the situation as well as arrangements with senior officials time to time to ensure that students are not put to inconvenience.

Ms. Chitra Ramachandran said the Intermediate examinations are turning point in the lives of students, and arrangements should accordingly be made for their smooth conduct.

‘Prepare route maps’

The officials concerned should prepare the route maps for the examinations in advance while focus should be on setting up of CCTV cameras at the examination centres. Special focus should be on ensuring the safety of the question papers and steps should be taken to enforce Section 144 in the vicinity of the examination centres.

Officials concerned should assess the requirement of sitting and flying squads and deploy the personnel accordingly.

Hyderabad District Collector Swetha Mohanty explained that there would be 199 examination centres spread over the district.

The conduct of the examination would be supervised by close to 3,000 chief superintendents, 199 custodians and the district administration had ensured effective coordination between the departments concerned for the flawless conduct of examinations.