Officials told to focus on minute details of data

State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B. Vinod Kumar has exhorted the officials of the Directorate of Economics and Statistics to focus on collection of accurate data pertaining to implementation of welfare and developmental activities at the grass root level so that the information could be useful to all the stakeholders.

Participating in a review meeting with senior officials of the Directorate on Thursday, Mr. Vinod Kumar wanted the officials to concentrate on bringing out the annual publication, Statistical Year Book 2020, in such a manner that it would become handy for planners as well as the general public. The Statistical Year Book 2020, to be released before the budget session of the Legislature, should comprise comprehensive datasets that could act as guidance material for the various programmes launched by the government.

He recalled how Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would focus attention on gathering even minute details for in-depth understanding of the issues before taking decisions on them and said the officials concerned should, accordingly, focus on ensuring that the data collected by them was comprehensive and foolproof. There were 10,854 revenue villages, 12,751 gram panchayats, 33 districts and 141 municipalities in addition to 32 government departments and offices of 210 heads of departments in the State and the focus should be on effectively collecting data pertaining to them.

According to an official release, Finance Department Principal Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao wanted the Directorate of Economics and Statistics officials to coordinate with other departments for collection of comprehensive data pertaining to programmes taken up by different departments.