Officials told to expedite work on Udayasamudram LI scheme

Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office Smita Sabharwal on Tuesday inspected the ongoing work of the Udayasamudram Lift Irrigation Scheme (ULIS) and the attached Brahmana Vellemla reservoir, and instructed officials to speed up the work.

The trial run of the project was scheduled for last year, and then Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao had also declared that at least partial release of water would happen in March 2018.

However, work on the ULIS, designed to provide irrigation to 1 lakh acre through its right and left canals, continue to go slow due to hurdles like technically difficult tunnel lining works and land acquisition, among others.

Once completed the project is expected to meet the drinking needs of 107 fluoride-affected villages in eight mandals — Nalgonda, Chityala, Ramannapet, Narketpally, Munugode, Shaligowraram, Kattangur and Nakrekal.

The Secretary in CMO along with ENC (Irrigation) C. Muralidhar Rao and in-charge District Collector V. Chandrasekhar, inspected the work on surge pool and pump house, and later held a review with the officials.

According to Chief Engineer V. Narsimha, who briefed the officials, major work like the surge pool and pump house are complete and the pending work pertains to lining of the tunnel, which is 10 % pending. The official explained that lining work was complete for 4 km of the 10.625 km tunnel and it would take a year to complete. Further, a major factor for the delay was pending bill payments to the contractor, the officials were told.

The CMO Secretary instructed the officials to take up a special drive and complet the land acquisition process as only 1,349 of 3, 880 acres had been acquired. She assured that pending payments would be released at the earliest, and instructed irrigation and revenue officials to work in coordination and submit status reports to the District Collector.

Nalgonda Revenue Division Officer Jagadishwar Reddy, Miryalaguda RDO Jagannatha Rao and Devarakonda RDO Lingya Naik, irrigation engineers and tahsildars attended the review.