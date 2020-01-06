Officials told to ensure smooth conduct of SSC, Inter exams

The State government has directed the officials of the Education Department to take necessary steps for the successful conduct of the ensuing tenth standard and intermediate examinations.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar wanted the officials to make sure that the shortcomings that were witnessed during the previous year did not recur. They should examine the recommendations made by the three-member committee appointed by the government last year and take steps accordingly.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was particular that the examinations this year should be held in a fool-proof manner and steps should be taken accordingly. The intermediate examinations this year are scheduled to be held between March 4 and April 23 with 9.65 lakh students writing them while the SSC examinations will be held between March 19 and April 6 with little over 5 lakh students expected to appear for them.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the arrangements that were being made for the smooth conduct of the examinations with senior officials on Monday. The officials explained about steps like jumbling system related to question papers, allotment of centres, issue of hall tickets and others that had already been initiated.

Mr. Somesh Kumar was particular that adequate training should be provided to the evaluators to avoid the shortcomings that occurred last year so that not a single student suffered. Evaluators should be accordingly sensitized about the methodology and the steps that should be taken so that the system was made effective.

The government on its part proposed to set up an online grievance redressal mechanism for the benefit of students and help desks would be set up in all the districts in the coming days. He directed the officials to prepare an annual calendar right from admission stage to declaration of results and they would take the help of the Centre for Good Governance in this direction.