Officials told to ensure high survival rate of saplings

The Forest Department has set a target to plant 20 crore saplings outside the forests and 1.9 crore saplings inside the forest areas in the sixth phase of Haritha Haaram programme.

In a video conference held by Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy with Forest and Environment officials here on Saturday, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R. Shobha said that so far 151 crore saplings had been planted outside forest areas and 30 crore saplings inside the forests.

The Minister inquired about the survival rate of plants in the last five phases and said that every employee in the Forest Department should work with accountability and work towards goal of achieving 100 % survival rate.

With over 80 days of lockdown, environment improved significantly and the Forest Department should work in a way to continue the good change, he said and suggested that green-coloured masks with the logo of Haritha Haaram be worn to spread the spirit of the afforestation programme.

Mr. Indrakaran Reddy also said that bigger saplings in the nursery should be used in the first phase and also care should be taken to select plants suitable to the type of soil. During this Haritha Haaram, one crore tamarind saplings should be planted so that in future Telangana would not have to import tamarind.

He appreciated that avenue plantation along villages, State and National Highways were coming up well and if any plant or tree withered and died, it should be replaced by a tree of same height and fill the gaps in the avenue plantations. Everyone should work with dedication to realise the objective of Chief Minister to improve forest cover to 33 %.

As Met department reports predicted good rains this season, the Forest Department should work and achieve 100 % plantation target along with geo-tagging, he said.

Officials explained that wherever the Forest department planted saplings, the survival rate was more than 85 % and in open spaces and areas where other departments planted saplings, the survival rate was lower.

Mr. Indrakaran Reddy said that as the government was strictly implementing Panchayat Raj Act, the Forest Department should extend its technical expertise in facilitating plantation of saplings in villages and towns .

PCCF Shobha said that as in the Panchayat Raj department, they were implementing guidelines in the Forest Department too that 85 % of saplings should survive and if the results were not achieved to that extent, they were making the respective forest officer and the staff responsible.

She said that to meet the target of saplings plantation in the sixth phase, they gave district and department-wise targets to the officials concerned. The Forest Department went to every nursery in villages and towns and explained how the plantation work should be taken up.

The Minister instructed the officials that whenever they visited the nurseries, they should meet the local people’s representatives without fail.