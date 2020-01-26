Officials told to ensure healthy environment in cities

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to take measures to ensure that Hyderabad and other cities across the State did not turn into pollution ridden cities by taking steps to protect environment.

Steps should be initiated to plant trees both inside and outside the urban centres as well as forest lands to significantly enhance greenery. The Chief Minister said the State Capital was growing at a rapid pace and population too was increasing several fold. The city had scope for more pollution and any negligence on the part of officials in taking necessary measures was sure to take it to the ranks of other cities which were suffering with acute pollution making people’s life as hell.

There was about 1.6 lakh hectares of forest land available in and outside the State Capital. Accordingly, large scale tree plantation should be taken up on these lands so that the green cover would ensure that pollution was controlled and temperatures were also kept low.

Green cover

The focus should be more on planting trees within the city and the civic bodies, GHMC and HMDA could allot at least 10 per cent of their budgetary allocation towards increasing the green cover.

Officials should ensure that Harita (green) plans were prepared for other cities and towns too and efforts should be made to set up a nursery per each ward. These steps would form part of the measures that would be taken up under Pattana Pragathi (urban development), the Chief Minister said according to an official release.

Basti Dawakhanas

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister wanted the officials to ensure that the number of Basti Dawakhanas functioning within Hyderabad were increased to 350. There were 118 dawakhanas working in different parts of the GHMC as of now and people were effectively utilizing their services.

Given the response to these dawakhanas from the people, steps should be taken to ensure that at least two basti dawakhanas were set up in each of the 150 wards under the GHMC limits, he said exhorting them to complete the process within a month. Focus should accordingly be on ensuring that there were more dawakhanas functioning in the areas where there was significant population of SCs, STs, minorities and the poor.