Officials told to complete process for giving promotions

Avian flu spreading because of migratory birds, says CM

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the officials concerned to take steps to give promotions to eligible employees in all the departments at the earliest.

Giving promotions to employees in different categories will enable the government to understand the vacancy position in different departments. The district collectors were directed to prepare reports relating to vacancies under their respective jurisdictions while the senior officials were directed to complete the process relating to compassionate appointments within a week.

The Chief Minister who conducted an elaborate review meeting with Ministers and senior officials on different subjects wanted the Health department to be on alert in the light of reports of incidence of bird flu in different parts of the country. The avian influenza was spreading because of migratory birds.

Though there was no indication of bird flu in the State so far, the Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to convene meeting with officials concerned on Tuesday to discuss about the precautionary measures that should be taken. Ministers, officials and experts in the field should be involved in the deliberations.

The Chief Minister said the Harita Haaram programme was successfully implemented across the State and was receiving appreciation from different sections. A study conducted by the Forest Survey of India had indicated that there was 3.67 % increase in the green cover in the State ever since the launch of the Harita Haaram programme.

It was accordingly decided to give top priority for revival of forest besides accelerated steps for enhancing coverage through social forestry. Steps should be initiated to eradicate timber smuggling and the officials concerned should register cases under the provisions of the PD Act on those violating the norms.

Mr. Rao recalled that urban forest blocks were being developed at 90 places and wanted steps to be taken to develop forest areas abutting the urban clusters to be developed as parks. The Chief Minister congratulated Forests Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy and the department officials led by Principal Secretary A. Shanti Kumari for successfully conducting Harita Haaram.