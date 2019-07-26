Officials told complete land acquisition for railway projects

Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi has asked the South Central Railway (SCR) to speed up the ongoing railway projects in the State so that they are completed in time.

He also asked the District Collectors of Narayanpet, Peddapally and Mancherial to complete acquisition of the land required for railway projects at the earliest.

He held a meeting here on Thursday to review the progress of railway projects with SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajeshwar Tiwari, Principal Secretary (Finance) K. Ramakrishna Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) N. Sridhar, CMD of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL) G. Raghuma Reddy, Additional Principal Conservator of Forests R. Shobha and officials of Roads and Buildings, TS-Transco and others.

While enquiring about the progress of rail over bridges (RoBs) and rail under bridges (RuBs), Mr. Joshi told the officials to take steps to close the level crossings wherever the RoBs or RuBs were completed. The officials explained him about the progress of Bhadrachalam-Sathupalli line, Moulali-Ghatkesar, Tellapur-Ramachandrapuram and Sanathnagar-Moulali lines.

Further, the Chief Secretary directed the officials concerned to speed up the acquisition of land needed for tripling of Kazipet-Vijayawada line and construction of periodic overhaul workshop (POH) at Kazipet. He requested the railway officials to pursue allocation of funds to Akkannapeta-Medak and Manoharabad-Kothapalli lines and the status of their construction.

The SCR General Manager sought cooperation of the State government in completing the railway projects in Telangana fast by conducting such interactive meetings periodically.