Officials to go to village-level for purchase of paddy: Telangana CM

HYDERABAD

07 October 2020 15:03 IST

The State Government has decided to take steps to purchase paddy of Vaanakaalam season from farmers from the village-level itself.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said since the concerns on account of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) are not abated yet, the government has decided to send the government agencies to villages for purchasing the crop in the interest of farmers. The government was committed to purchase the entire crop till the last bag from farmers, he said.

The Chief Minister reviewed the arrangements that were being made for purchase of paddy for the second day on Wednesday with Ministers and senior officials. Advising farmers not to bring their produce to the market yards, he said arrangements were being made to ensure purchase of the crop at the farmers' doorstep on the lines of the purchases made amidst Coronavirus pandemic last season.

The government had on Tuesday announced support price of ₹1,888 a quintal for A-grade variety and ₹1,868 for B-grade variety provided they had less than 17 per cent moisture content. The Chief Minister said harvesting was expected to continue for a month and a half and officials of the Agriculture, Marketing and Civil Supplies departments should take steps to avoid inconvenience to farmers during purchase of the crop.

Officials had been directed to prepare accurate estimates of the quantum of produce based on which an action plan for procurement should be prepared. With the government investing in enhancing water availability and providing investment assistance, barren lands were being brought under cultivation and there was reverse migration to villages.

The officials concerned should accordingly make fool proof arrangements for immediate payment of the amounts to farmers. Given the transformation of the State into a leading agricultural producer, steps should be initiated to strengthen the Civil Supplies department accordingly and an action plan in this direction should be prepared soon.

Since farmers opted for regulated cropping and took up cultivation of red gram in 10.78 lakh acres, steps should be taken to purchase the commodity too.

Ministers Mohammad Mahmood Ali, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and Gangula Kamalakar, government's chief advisor Rajiv Sharma and other senior officials were present at the meeting.