Officials start disinfection of COVID-19 suspect neighbourhood

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

14 March 2020 21:49 IST

Woman who returned from Italy reportedly tested positive for disease

As news of a 24-year-old woman of Aswapuram, who returned from Italy on March 7, testing positive for coronavirus at the quarantine ward in Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad on Saturday broke out, the official machinery swung into action and initiated a drive to spray disinfectant in Aswapuram as a precautionary measure.

The woman who arrived in Aswapuram from Italy on March 7 developed fever, cold and cough a day later. She had reportedly undergone treatment at the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam on March 10.

As her fever persisted, she was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad on March 11 where she was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday, sources added.

Advertising

Advertising

A team comprising officials of the Medical and Health, Panchayat Raj and other allied departments rushed to Aswapuram on Saturday evening.

As a precautionary measure, a special sanitation drive of spraying disinfectant was launched in the residential areas in the vicinity of the corona positive woman’s house in Aswapuram mandal headquarters town.

Meanwhile, in a statment Aam Aadmi Party Khammam district convenor N. Tirumala Rao urged the State government to shut all the liquor outlets across the State to avoid mass gatherings to prevent spread of coronavirus.