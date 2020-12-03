Officials start compiling list for COVID vaccine

HYDERABAD

03 December 2020 19:07 IST

CS directs officials to prepare database of frontline workers

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the officials concerned to prepare a database of frontline health workers, police personnel and sanitation workers who should be covered on priority when vaccination for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) begins in the State.

The Chief Secretary on Thursday chaired the first meeting of the State-level steering committee that was held at BRKR Bhavan to discuss about the preparedness of the administration of COVID-19 vaccine. He reviewed logistical arrangements, transportation, training of Health department staff and cold chain facilities. Mapping of health facilities, IEC campaign and other issues were also discussed at the meeting.

Mr. Somesh Kumar wanted the departments to work in a coordinated way and make systematic arrangements for the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination. The officials concerned should prepare a protocol for vaccination centres to ensure that the programme progresses in a smooth way, according to an official release.

Senior officials, including Municipal Administration Secretary Arvind Kumar, Health Secretary S.A.M. Rizvi, Additional DG (Law and Order) Jitender, and others participated in the meeting.