Officials roll out plans to ensure free and fair elections

October 10, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

With 89 inter-State checkposts already set up, over all more than 150 such points will be in place across Telangana to enforce the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the Assembly elections. Meanwhile, 34,452 polling staffers and police personnel will be deployed for election work.

Explaining the foolproof arrangements, the DGP of Telangana State Anjani Kumar said that officers will be on alert 24x7 at all points across the State. “Along with other departments and enforcement agencies, including the State police, Excise Department, Central GST & Customs, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate (ED), more than 150 checkposts will be set up across the State,” he said.

Officials from the State police also said that the banks have been directed to monitor online transactions of money transfers with the support of the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) of Telangana. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force in five States – Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana – which will go to the polls next month.

Earlier in August, a one-day training programme was conducted for the police officials of Telangana as part of preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Vikas Raj. The training programme, which also had DGP Anjani Kumar briefing the officials, aimed to enhance their understanding of security modules critical for ensuring a smooth and secure electoral process

Explaining the Model Code of Conduct, officials said that it provides comprehensive guidelines for political parties and candidates during elections with emphasis on maintaining peace and harmony. “Overall, the Model Code of Conduct aims to ensure fair, transparent, and peaceful elections, respecting the democratic process and citizens’ right to vote freely,” said the officials.

Meanwhile, officials from the GHMC said that for the first time, home voting facilities too would be given to senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWD) voters. On polling day, transport facility to polling booths will be provided to PWD and senior citizens.