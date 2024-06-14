GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Officials reassigned roles in Education dept. post textbook fiasco 

Published - June 14, 2024 09:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The School Education department (SED) reassigned roles for four of its Addl. Director-rank officials on Thursday.

The “work arrangement in view of administrative exigency”, as Principal Secretary (Education Department) Burra Venkatesham’s June-13 order says, came on Thursday, immediately following the textbook fiasco.

It was observed that the Telugu textbooks, conceptualised and printed by the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT), showed foreword thanking Bharat Rashtra Samithi president K. Chandrasekhar Rao and other party leaders — Chief Minister and cabinet Ministers respectively in the previous government. The incident came to light during a textbook distribution programme at a school. The 2024-printed textbooks also showed errors of dates, such as of 2022.

As per Mr. Venkatesham’s order, replacing M. Radha Reddy, G. Ramesh is the new SCERT director. Ms. Reddy will be the Asst. State Project Director (Samagra Shiksha).

Ch. Ramana Kumar, who is the secretary of Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society, will take the additional role of Director, Government Text Book Press Services, and S. Srinivasa Chary, the incumbent director, was directed to take charge as Addl. Director, Model Schools.

Telangana / Hyderabad / school / education / books and publishing

