Telangana

Officials raid brick kiln units

A joint team of Revenue, Mining, Labour and Police departments conducting a raid on an unauthorised brick kiln at Hanuman Nagar in Sangareddy district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: MohdArif
Special Correspondent SANGAREDDY 01 September 2020 19:54 IST
Updated: 01 September 2020 19:54 IST

Units operating illegally on government land

The officials of Revenue, Labour and Municipal departments jointly conducted raids on unauthorised brick kilns near Sangareddy town and seized them. According to revenue inspector Prasad, raids were conducted on some 24 brick kilns located at Fasalwadi, Gudi Tanda and Hanumannagar tanda and all of them were seized. All these units were illegally operating on government lands.

