Telangana

Officials penalised for delays in building permissions

The government has penalised 10 officials levying fines from ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 each on the following officers for not adhering to the timelines and causing delays in giving online building permissions under the TS-bPASS Act 2020 in various municipalities and corporations across the state on Tuesday.

The officers penalised are: P.Srikanth - assistant engineer (Irrigation) Warangal ₹10,000 fine; K. Rajiv Reddy - town planning section, Peerzadiguda-Medchal ₹10,000 fine; P. Venkatesham - assistant engineer Adilabad ₹10,000 fine; N.Nagabhavani - revenue inspector Mahabubabad ₹5,000 fine; CH. NareshKumar - town planning, Khammam ₹5,000 fine; Santhosh assistant executive engineer (Irrigation) Warangal ₹5,000 fine.

P.Devanand - town planning officer Meerpet-Rangareddy ₹5,000 fine; Kalappa revenue inspector Makthal-Wanaparthy ₹5,000 fine; M.Srihari town planning officer Karimnagar ₹5,000 fine and D.Kumar senior asssitant (Revenue) Thumkunta-Medchal ₹5,000, said a press release.


