Officials noting down details of migrant labour

In the light of the guidelines issued by the State government to facilitate movement of stranded workers, students, tourists and others, the administrations in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Nirmal district have begun identifying the workers on Thursday. This will entail reconciliation of the numbers to make list of people from those who were put up in shelter camps and those who were employed and were willing either to go home or stay back.

In Kumram Bheem Asifabad, the identified number of labourers done after the lockdown was implemented was about 3,000. “The latest process will reveal the actual number and we will also be able to classify them,” KB Asifabad Collector Sandeep Jha told The Hindu.

In Mancherial, there are about 5,400 migrant labourers identified as belonging to different States. The list will be ready soon so that further action can be taken on it.

In Adilabad, the total number of identified migrant workers is over 9,000, including 83 in Utnoor Division, who are from other districts in the State. The classification work has begun and the new list will be ready in a day or two, according to officials.

Meanwhile, workers continued their arduous foot journey towards the far located home all during the day. About 2,000 of them are estimated to have crossed over into Maharashtra at Penganga bridge in Adilabad district since Thursday morning.