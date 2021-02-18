Officials misinformed the Court, complains oustee

SIDDIPET

18 February 2021 20:59 IST

Land shown to him does not refer to the boundaries in his title document, he claims

Gandla Tirupathi, Son of Srisailam, resident of Vemulaghat village of Toguta mandal, has lodged a complaint with Siddpet Collector on Thursday alleging that wrong information was provided by the officials with regard to identification of his land as directed by the High Court. He has added some documents claiming that the borders demarcating the nearly one acre land shown as his land were different from the ones recorded in the title documents. Mr. Tirupathi has submitted his complaint at the Collectorate.

Vemulaghat village will get submerged under Mallannasagar that is nearing completion.

Recently, Mr. Tirupathi approached the High Court alleging that the officials have violated court directions and his land was tilled over completely erasing all the boundary markings. Responding to this, the authorities informed the court that his land was intact and they were ready to show it and hand it over to the oustee. The Court has directed the district authorities to physically show the land to Mr. Tirupathi.

Advertising

Advertising

On February 11, the Toguta Tahsildar has conducted a panchanama and shown a parcel of land to Mr. Tirupathi stating that it this was the actual land that was recorded in his document. The oustee rejected the declaration by the Tahsildar and informed the same to revenue officials on the same day. However, the officials declared that they had completed their job as per directions of the High Court overruling the protest lodged by Mr. Tirupathi.

In continuation to his objection, Mr. Tirupathi has lodged a complaint with the Collector by levelling the same charges and demanding action against those responsible for furnishing wrong information.

“I am claiming that the land shown by the officials not belongs to me. The boundaries shown are not the ones that establishes my claim. This is nothing but misguiding the High Court. It is up to the Collector to decide who is right and who is wrong,” Mr. Tirupathi told The Hindu.