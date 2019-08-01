Officials keep vigil as Godavari rises at Bhadrachalam

Telangana irrigation officials are maintaining a vigil on the water levels in the Godavari with the river at the famous temple town of Bhadrachalam reaching 39 feet, just four feet below the first flood warning level, on Wednesday evening.

The levels are likely to rise further with water being released from five dams in north and western Maharashtra into the Mutha and Godavari rivers. The reservoirs have recorded good inflows owing to heavy rain in catchments, officials said. Warnings have been issued to villages on the banks of the two rivers.

An official of the Maharahstra Water Resources Department said, “All gates of the Hatnur dam in Jalgaon and the Gangapur dam in Nashik district [both in north Maharashtra] have been opened to release excess water into the Tapi and Godavari rivers (respectively),” he said. Rain in Madhya Pradesh led to the Hatnur dam filling up, he said.

“The water from the Gangapur dam would flow downstream into the Jayakwadi dam near Aurangabad,” he added.

Heavy rain in the Godavari catchments and release of flood waters from the Taliperu reservoir in Telangana have added to the rise in levels.

(With PTI inputs)