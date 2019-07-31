Officials keep vigil as Godavari rises at Bhadrachalam

Telangana irrigation officials are maintaining a vigil on the water levels in the Godavari with the river at the famous temple town of Bhadrachalam reaching 39 feet, just four feet below the first flood warning level, on Wednesday evening.

The levels are likely to rise further with water being released from five dams in north and western Maharashtra into the Mutha and Godavari rivers. The reservoirs have recorded good inflows owing to heavy rain in catchments, officials said. Warnings have been issued to villages on the banks of the two rivers.

An official of the Maharahstra Water Resources Department said, “All gates of the Hatnur dam in Jalgaon and the Gangapur dam in Nashik district [both in north Maharashtra] have been opened to release excess water into the Tapi and Godavari rivers (respectively),” he said. Rain in Madhya Pradesh led to the Hatnur dam filling up, he said.

“The water from the Gangapur dam would flow downstream into the Jayakwadi dam near Aurangabad,” he added.

The Godavari's water level has risen sharply over the last few days following

Heavy rain in the Godavari catchments and release of flood waters from the Taliperu reservoir in Telangana have added to the rise in levels.

The level at Bhadrachalam is likely to remain steady for the next 12 hours, officials said. There has been gradual decline in inflows from upper reaches particularly from the Taliperu, one of the tributaries of the Godavari, an irrigation department official said. As a precautionary measure, the district authorities have appointed sectoral officers for seven mandals along the Godavari in the district as per the flood contingency plan.

A comprehensive action plan envisaging flood preparedness, mitigation and response measures is readied to deal with any exigency in the current monsoon season, said Bhadrachalam sub-Collector Bhavesh Mishra.

Pre-monsoon maintenance works including repairs to sluice gates of the flood bank along the Godavari have been completed and two launches apart from a 30 member team of the NDRF has been deployed in the temple town as part of the flood preparedness and emergency response measures.

Residents of 19 villages in Polavaram mandal and three villages in Yelerupadu mandal were evacuated to four relief camps after rising waters from the under-construction Polavaram dam and its coffer dam inundated the connecting road.

(With PTI inputs)