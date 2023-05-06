HamberMenu
Officials inspect works of Palamuru lift scheme

May 06, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Accompanied by Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy, Nagarkurnool MP P. Ramulu, senior engineers of the Irrigation Department, senior officials and District Collectors of Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy, and Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office Smita Sabharwal examined the ongoing works of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) on Saturday.

The visit was undertaken following the instructions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during a review meeting held on the progress of the project earlier this week. Along with Engineer-in-Chief C. Muralidhar, Advisor (LI) K. Penta Reddy, and Chief Engineer M.A. Hameed Khan, they examined the works of the pump house at Narlapur reservoir.

Later, they reviewed the progress of works, including the electro-mechanical works with executing agencies. Nagarkurnool Collector P. Uday Kumar and Collector of Wanaparthy Tejas Nandlal Pawar participated.

