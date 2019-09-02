Officials in old Medak district ready for urea demand

The officials of Agriculture Department are getting ready for final phase of urea distribution for the present Kharif season. The officials are well prepared this time as they have done their ground work of creating awareness among the farmers during the summer.

For instance in Sangareddy district it was assessed that about 8,655 metric tonnes of urea was required to meet the demand in the season. Officials are estimating that another 500 metric tonnes urea is sufficient to meet the demand as paddy cultivation was already reduced due to lack of rainfall and farmers opted for rain-fed crops.

During last kharif farmers used about 10,000 metric tonnes of urea and officials are stating that this time there may not be that much demand as rainy season was almost over and transplantation of paddy was completed. “There was no urea problem as reported in some section of media. Every day we are monitoring and filling the sold stock immediately on day-to-day basis. Movement of rakes is some problem and we are trying to address it as well,” District Agriculture Officer of Sangareddy B. Narasimha Rao told The Hindu.

In Medak district, the agriculture officials have assessed requirement of 17,000 metric tonnes of urea and so far 14,000 metric tonnes has already distributed to farmers. “There are no lines of farmers so far and we are ensuring that if the stock is sold, it would be refilled by the same day or next morning. We are maintaining required buffer at our disposal,” Medak DAO Ajmeera Parashuram Naik said.

Officials of Siddipet district have assessed the requirement for the season at 36,000 metric tonnes and most of the farmers stock piled at least half of their requirement even before commencement of the season. “We have created awareness among farmers to purchase at least half of the required fertilizers well in advance so that there would be no problem during the season. Accordingly we have provided required stocks,” Siddipet DAO Shravan said.

“There was no urea problem as such as except farmers buying additional stock with a fear that they may not get it when required. In our village there was no stock on Thursday morning but by evening it was filled,” said K. Narasimha Rama Sharma, a farmer from Ismailkhanpet.