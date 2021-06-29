Responding to a report published in these columns, officials of Women and Child Welfare led by District Child Protection Officer R. Ratnam have reached out to Meettu Navaneetha and extended two months of ration. Further, they also promised to support her education as well.
Officials hand over assistance to orphan
Special Correspondent
SANGAREDDY,
June 29, 2021 20:44 IST
SANGAREDDY,
SANGAREDDY,
June 29, 2021 20:44 IST
