Officials distribute cheques after high drama

July 14, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST

R. Avadhani

After high drama for about six hours, officials at Toguta mandal office distributed cheques to the oustees of Mallannasagar who lost lands under the canals for additional TMC for the project.

According to sources, demanding that officials pay pending cheques the oustees from three villages- Ghanapur, Yellareddypet and Bandarupally - reached the mandal revenue office and squatted there. They alleged that the officials were not handing them over the cheques though they were prepared. The villagers said that they would not leave the office unless cheques were hand over.

Learning about the agitation by the oustees, Dubbak MLA M. Raghunandan Rao arrived there and extended his support to the oustees. He also sat along with them in the MRO office.

“Even women with infants and aged arrived here to demand payment of cheques. Our lands were taken for canals. Then why are you hesitating to pay the amount due to us?” a woman asked the officials angrily. “We are sitting here since 11 a.m. What is the problem for the officials to hand over the cheques? Don’t they know that they have to hand over cheques to us after acquiring our lands? Why is the delay?” asked another woman.

“The officials have promised to allot us double-bedroom houses. What happened to them?” another oustee asked. Bowing to the pressure mounted by the oustees and MLA, the officials finally handed over the cheques to the oustees. The oustees are on agitating path for the past few years demanding that officials pay the amount.