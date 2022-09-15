Officials directed to take fire safety measures

Hyderabad Mayor tells officials to monitor buildings for fire safety

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 15, 2022 20:12 IST

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has directed the GHMC officials to take foolproof measures to contain fire accidents in the city.

During a review meeting on Thursday with zonal commissioners and EVDM officials, she asked for zone-wise collection of all details of commercial buildings.

Besides those existing in the property tax records, details of newly constructed buildings too should be obtained, she said, and asked the officials to seek the same from the commercial connections data of the power distribution utility. She sought a report with the details within a month’s time.

Ms. Vijayalakshmi also directed the Town Planning officials to inspect the fires safety standards of the commercial buildings before issuing occupancy certificates. New structures should comply 100 % with fire safety norms, she said.

She asked the officials to take up continual inspection of pubs, bars, restaurants, textile showrooms, warehouses, commercial complexes and commercial usage buildings, and take stringent action against those violating norms.

