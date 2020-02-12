Officials demolishing unauthorised structures in Mahabubabad attacked

Mild tension prevailed at Babu Naik thanda in Mahabubabad Municipality limits on Wednesday when officials had gone there to demolish the unauthorised structures. Municipal Commissioner Indrasena Reddy, a woman police constable and a male constable were attacked by the locals. The vehicles of the officials were also pelted with stones.

Following this, the officials stopped the demolition drive and lodged a complaint with the town police against eight persons, including the local councillor Banoth Ravi.

According to the official sources, a team led by Municipal Commissioner Indrasena Reddy demolished the unauthorised houses at Babu Naik Thanda (eighth ward), Hanumanthuni Gadda and Gummaduru localities on Tuesday following the directions from district Collector V.P. Gautham, who ordered the officials to remove all the structures in the government lands. They demolished around 150 such structures in the three localities on Tuesday. Meanwhile, they again went to Babu Naik Thanda on Wednesday to demolish the remaining structures. However, enraged by the razing of the houses, the locals, allegedly provoked by the local councillor Banoth Ravi, resorted to stone pelting and attack in an attempt to protect their houses. Meanwhile, police have registered a case against the eight persons including the local councillor based on a complaint lodged by Tahsildar Ranjith Kumar.