Officials demand strict action against those involved in ‘confrontation’ at Vikarabad village

Government officials across the State have demanded strict action over a ‘confrontation’ involving Vikarabad District Collector Prateek Jain, Additional Collector, KADA special officer Venkat Reddy, and others during a public meeting at Lagacharla village of Vikarabad district. The meeting had been held to gather public opinion on the proposed land acquisition for the ‘Pharma Village’.

Telangana Tehsildars Association (TGTA) president S Ramulu condemned the incident, describing it as “inhuman” and unprecedented. The TGTA leaders said that such an attack on senior officials has never occurred earlier in the State and expressed deep concern over the potential ramifications for government employees. They demanded that legal action be taken against both the perpetrators and those who may have instigated the violence.

Both the Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee (TEJAC) and the Central Association of Telangana Gazetted Officers joined in condemning the attack, urging the DGP to ensure swift action against the assailants. TEJAC chairman V. Lacchi Reddy said that the matter has been brought to the DGP’s attention to prevent similar occurrences.

In response, employees from the Integrated District Offices Complex, Vikarabad, staged a protest outside their office to denounce the incident. However, Collector Prateek Jain urged them to resume work, dismissing the event as a “mere skirmish” and cautioning media representatives against calling it an “attack.”

He clarified that the officials were present in the village upon the villagers’ invitation and that no direct assault took place. “Some misguided fellows, mostly tribal villagers, attempted to push people around leading to a skirmish of sorts,” he said, adding that an investigation into the incident is under way.