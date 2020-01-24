Officials asked to get set for mayor, chairperson election

As the stage is being set for the declaration of results for the 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations that went to polls on January 22, the State Election Commission has instructed the district collectors to designate selected gazetted officers as presiding officers to conduct special meetings of the elected members for election of mayors and deputy mayors in municipal corporations and chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of municipalities by Saturday.

Counting of votes for the elections conducted to these urban local bodies is scheduled to commence at 8 a.m. on Saturday and the first result is likely to be announced within two hours. Counting of votes for Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar for which election was held on Friday would take place on January 27 and the election of mayor and deputy mayor for the corporation would be held on January 29.

Political parties and contesting candidates have been instructed to be prepared with Form A, the form through which the president/general secretary of the respective party would designate a party functionary for submission of names of the candidates who would be appointed to the top posts of the urban local bodies.

The Form A should reach the presiding officer by 11 a.m. on January 26 while the Form B through which the party presidents/general secretaries communicate their choice of candidates as mayors and chairpersons should reach the presiding officers by 10 a.m. on January 27 well ahead of the commencement of election process.

State Election Commissioner V. Nagi Reddy said these forms should be accompanied by annexures relating to appointment of whips by respective political parties and the content of the whip should reach the presiding officers concerned one hour before the election.

Model code

He announced that the special model code of conduct would come into force from the time the notification for special meeting to elect the chairpersons and mayors of municipalities and municipal corporations was issued.

Asked about the ex-officio members, he said these members including the MLAs, MLCs, MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha should communicate the place where they would participate in the election of the chairpersons and mayors before the end of working hours on Saturday. The communication would help the authorities concerned to send notices inviting them for the special meeting for election of ULB chief in the respective municipal body.

Good turnout

He said the election received impressive turnout of voters with 74.40% exercising their franchise in the municipalities and 58.33% in the municipal corporations. The percentage was, however, less as compared to the previous elections when it was 75.82% in municipalities and 60.63% in municipal corporations.

Asked about Minister Gangula Kamalakar indulging in violation of secrecy of voting by openly claiming that he had voted in favour of ruling TRS candidate in Karimnagar, Mr. Nagi Reddy said the Commission would obtain report on the incident from the authorities concerned. “Breach of secrecy of voting makes the vote invalid and it is also a criminal offence,” he said adding the Commission would take action based on the report received from the municipal corporation.