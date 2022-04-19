Officials asked to expedite works on new secretariat 

CM visits the construction site to inspect progress of ongoing works

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed the officials and construction agency to expedite construction of the new integrated secretariat complex taking necessary precautions.

Steps should be taken to take up works pertaining to different aspects simultaneously so that they could meet the timelines set for the completion of the iconic complex. The Chief Minister, accompanied by Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy R&B engineer in chief Ganapathy Reddy and other senior officials inspected the construction works of the integrated complex.

Mr. Rao who inspected works pertaining to building floors enquired about different aspects that were involved in the construction of the complex. He checked the quality of pillars, concrete walls, staircases, designs of windows and other aspects and expressed satisfaction over the steps taken for providing adequate ventilation in the new complex.

He enquired about the number of lifts that were being provided and their carriage capacity besides checking the quality of red sandstone wall constructed using the stone brought from Rajasthan. He wanted officials concerned to use special designs in the use of red sandstone and suggested some changes to the designs of pillars.

Officials and the construction agency should take steps to ensure that the compound grills gave an aesthetic look while efforts should simultaneously be made to meet the requirements of security and service staff who would be deployed on duties in the new complex. The construction agency should take up works pertaining to open ground filling besides speeding up works pertaining to the lawns and fountains.