Telangana

Officially it is now TIMS

GO released

It’s official. Telangana government issued orders on Saturday notifying that the Sports Hostel building at Gachibowli, where centre for COVID-19 was set up, shall henceforth be called Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS).

“It shall be developed as an exclusive COVID-19 hospital to begin with, and then to a Multi Speciality Hospital and Medical Education Research Institute of National Eminence,” the government order stated.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 25, 2020 10:41:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/officially-it-is-now-tims/article31434389.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY