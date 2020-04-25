Officially it is now TIMS

It’s official. Telangana government issued orders on Saturday notifying that the Sports Hostel building at Gachibowli, where centre for COVID-19 was set up, shall henceforth be called Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS).

“It shall be developed as an exclusive COVID-19 hospital to begin with, and then to a Multi Speciality Hospital and Medical Education Research Institute of National Eminence,” the government order stated.