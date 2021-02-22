Telangana

Official sounds caution against rising COVID cases

Collector M. Hanumantha Rao has suggested the people to be alert as number of corona cases have been increasing in the neighbouring States. In a release here on Monday, Mr. Hanumantha Rao said that people should not be negligent about coronavirus and one should get tested if there are symptoms of COVID-19. Stating that vaccine is safe and every one should get vaccine, the Collector said those who got vaccinated also should wear masks and wash hands without fail.

