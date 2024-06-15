Official ‘high-handedness’ looms over traders transporting animals for Bakrid

With Eid-al-Adha, popularly known as Bakrid, likely to be celebrated on Monday, members of the Qureshi community as well as public representatives expressed concerns over difficulty traders have been facing while transporting bovines such as oxen into Hyderabad.

Members of the Jamiatul Quresh, a community which primarily deals with cattle, maintained that they were aware of cow slaughter protection laws, and abide by them. But, the State machinery had been dealing with those who transport oxen, and bulls in a high-handed manner, they alleged.

“Police, of course, can book people when it comes to cows. We are saying that when that is not the case, they are stopping vehicles carrying oxen and such animals from market yards and entering the city, and asking for fit-for-slaughter certificates given by vetenarians. If they are unable to show them, they are booking them for overloading,” said Mohammed Abdul Rahman Ateeq, a member of the Jamiat. He suggested that instead of moving the animals to goshalas, the government should transfer them to State-run animal shelters.

Animals are brought from market yards from several parts of Telangana through Bhongir, Shadnagar, and Balanagar (Mahbubnagar district), and other places along the Outer Ring Road. Public representatives who had been receiving several calls over the last fortnight from worried traders said that they brought this to the attention of police. “During the Bakrid coordination meeting on Thursday, we said that traders should not be troubled. We also demanded that a veterinarian from the Animal Husbandry Department be posted at check posts,” said All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen legislator Mirza Rahmat Baig.

Others from the Qureshi community echo similar opinions. They also pointed out that the administration was raising objections against keeping for-sale animals on the roadside, something which was also brought to the attention of the police.

Animal Husbandry Department officials pointed out that transport certificates were issued once all conditions were satisfied. “Certificates are issued under Rule 96 of the Transport Of Animals Rules at the shandies by designated nodal officers of the department. This includes the details such as species or breed, for what purpose - such as agriculture. Local bodies are the ones that give certificates for slaughter at the slaughterhouse,” the official said.

According to a press note, Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad assured cooperation from Police department towards a peaceful Bakrid. He also assured all the participants at the coordination meeting that the rules and regulations should be followed and no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands.