Official field visits mark the day

Field visits by the higher ups as part of a stocktaking exercise to review the implementation of developmental activities in rural areas marked the beginning of the second phase of the “Palle Pragati” village development programme in the erstwhile composite Khammam district on Thursday.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar formally launched the Palle Pragati-II, a comprehensive action plan for integrated development of all villages, by planting saplings at Vepakuntla village in Raghunadhapalem mandal late on Thursday afternoon.

Assistant Collector (Training), Khammam, Adarsh Surabhi, Khammam Zilla Parishad CEO Priyanka and others were present.

Collector R V Karnan made a surprise visit to the Kamepalli gram panchayat and conducted on the spot assessment of the sanitation and other basic facilities in the village. He had inspected the status of various developmental works, including those initiated during the first phase of the Palle Pragati in September last year. Mr Karnan inquired about the progress of a slew of State government's initiatives for expanding the green cover and ensuring cleanliness in the gram panchayat.

In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Bhadrachalam, Project Officer V P Gautham made a whirlwind tour of several remote villages in Aswapuram mandal on Thursday.

He visited the Mandal Parishad Primary School at Manubothulapadu village and checked the quality of midday meal being served to the students.

He also reviewed the implementation of rural development as well as welfare schemes with the officials concerned.