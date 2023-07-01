ADVERTISEMENT

Official felicitated on his superannuation

July 01, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar on Friday felicitated Director of Municipal Administration N. Satyanarayana on his superannuation at the Secretariat in the presence of senior officials. He lauded the services of the official in the ‘Pattana Pragathi’ programme of improving civic amenities in the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and his work during the COVID-19 pandemic, said a press release. Mr. Satyanarayana will be taking over as the first full-fledged chairman of the TS Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TS-RERA) soon.

