Telangana Governor’s official account on X hacked

January 17, 2024 12:14 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Officials of the Telangana Governor’s office have filed a police complaint about hacking of the official account of Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on X (formerly Twitter). The cyber crimes police of Hyderabad have booked a case and are investigating.

Cyber Crimes’ social media wing officials said that a complaint was received on January 15 stating that the handle was hacked by unidentified persons. “The account has been compromised. So far, we haven’t observed any malicious activity from the handle. We have started a probe to restore it,” said the officials.

