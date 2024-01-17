GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Governor’s official account on X hacked

January 17, 2024 12:14 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Naveen Kumar
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

 

Officials of the Telangana Governor’s office have filed a police complaint about hacking of the official account of Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on X (formerly Twitter). The cyber crimes police of Hyderabad have booked a case and are investigating.

Cyber Crimes’ social media wing officials said that a complaint was received on January 15 stating that the handle was hacked by unidentified persons. “The account has been compromised. So far, we haven’t observed any malicious activity from the handle. We have started a probe to restore it,” said the officials.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.