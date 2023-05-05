Officers urged to solve problems of poor people

May 05, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST

Former Director General, Dr MCR HRD Institute, Prasanta Mahapatra said that jobs in government, irrespective of their level, provide a vibrant platform to solve the problems of people and bring about a qualitative change in their lives, especially their weaker counterparts.

Speaking at the valedictory of 15-week foundation course for 112 Central Civil Services Officers, from across the country at the MCR HRD Institute here, he called upon the ISS and IES officers to carry out research in a systematic and scientific fashion in order to understand the socio-economic and educational problems. “While huge data is collected by different wings of government, it is not fully tabulated, analysed and used,” he opined.

Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka, Director General of the Institute, advised them to work effectively and efficiently in order to measure up to the expectations of society from them, which have increased exponentially. The DG’s Medal and Rolling Shield was presented to Maneesh Kumar, ISS., for his all-round performance in the foundation course.

Medals and certificates were awarded to the winners in different academic, co-curricular, and extra-curricular activities, and the dignitaries released the journal, Otyssey, brought out by the House Journal Society of the Foundation Course. Madhavi Ravulapati, course director and K. Tirupataiah, chief consultant (training) also spoke.

