Officers transferred in Hyderabad Police Commissionerate 

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
September 28, 2022 20:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hyderabad City Police effected transfer of 247 officers of various stations and gave them in new postings on Wednesday.

The list of officials includes: 119 police constables, 49 head constables, 34 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, seven Inspectors (SHOs), eight Detective Inspectors, 10 Traffic Inspectors and 20 Inspectors of other units.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Constables and ASIs who worked for more than five years in Law & Order and traffic police stations or seven years in L&O Zone, SHOs, DIs and other Inspectors who completed three years of tenure in their present postings were transferred in the exercise.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app